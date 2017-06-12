UMO professor earns honor
Harold Griffin has been honored with the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive. Associate Professor of Education Dr. Harold Griffin is the recipient of the 2017 distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macy Carroll Lockleair
|May 21
|SMH
|1
|UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees -
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Peanut Growers Association establishes scholars...
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|University of Mount Olive professor honored for...
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Joyce
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC