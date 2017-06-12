UMO professor earns honor

UMO professor earns honor

Harold Griffin has been honored with the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive. Associate Professor of Education Dr. Harold Griffin is the recipient of the 2017 distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive .

