Still a few tassels left to turn

Shown above are Wayne County Public Schools' valedictorians and salutatorians from the five remaining schools that have graduation ceremonies, front row from left: Eastern Wayne High School valedictorian Zhanhao Liao and salutatorian Elizabeth Sutton and Charles B. Aycock High School valedictorian Matthew Hare and salutatorian Alicia Stanton; center row: Rosewood High School valedictorian Victoria Hill and salutatorian Sofie Ritcher; back row: Spring Creek High School valedictorian Selena Reyes and salutatorian Cassandra Gonzalez, and Southern Wayne High valedictorian Cassidy Mason and salutatorian Louise Freeman.

