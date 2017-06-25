Scramble on to find cemetery funds
Larry D. Hall, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Friday told the News-Argus that the state budget does not include the $200,000 needed to cover the next two years of operations for the maintenance at the cemetery. That means the cemetery would have to be closed at the end of the month, and there would be no more burials there and people could not visit the graves of loved ones already buried there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macy Carroll Lockleair
|May '17
|SMH
|1
|UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees -
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Peanut Growers Association establishes scholars...
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|University of Mount Olive professor honored for...
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Joyce
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC