Road project moves forward

Work could begin as soon as the end of July on a $21.5 million contract to construct interchanges on U.S. 117 South at O'Berry Road, Dudley, and at Country Club Road, Mount Olive. "We bid them together as a single project," said Jerry Page, N.C. Department of Transportation Division 4 project engineer.

