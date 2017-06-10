Mount Olive man to appear Monday, on 'Today'

Freddie Ellis of Mount Olive, right, participates in one of his favorite pasttimes, grilling at the family's smokehouse, along with daughter, Kirstin Cornish. The blackboard backdrop with "Today" on it is a nod to the fact that Ellis was recently notified by the Today Show that he had won a Father's Day contest, "Grilling with Al " and will be featured on the morning news show on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.