Masked gunman robs Friendly Mart in Mount Olive

An armed robber held a cashier at gunpoint and left with more than $600 in cash at the Friendly Mart on North Breazeale Avenue in Mount Olive Monday night. According to a report, at around 11 p.m., a man -- described by the clerk as a black man, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a mask -- entered the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.