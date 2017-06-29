Masked gunman robs Friendly Mart in Mount Olive
An armed robber held a cashier at gunpoint and left with more than $600 in cash at the Friendly Mart on North Breazeale Avenue in Mount Olive Monday night. According to a report, at around 11 p.m., a man -- described by the clerk as a black man, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a mask -- entered the store.
