Generator, gas range donated to Make ...

Generator, gas range donated to Make a Difference Food Pantry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Both will be mounted in a new mobile cooking trailer for her Make a Difference Food Pantry located in the Grantham community. The generator was purchased by the town of Mount Olive and its police and fire departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macy Carroll Lockleair May '17 SMH 1
News UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees - May '17 Joyce 1
News Peanut Growers Association establishes scholars... May '17 Joyce 1
News Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award May '17 Joyce 1
News University of Mount Olive professor honored for... May '17 Joyce 1
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) May '17 Joyce 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC