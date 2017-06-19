Gamma Chi Chapter presents awards
Five Nancy Blankenship Professional Development Grants valued at approximately $100 each were presented by Richard Blankenship, left, with his granddaughters Hazel Tate Matheson and Sadie Marstiller. Recipients, from left, are Gamma Chi members Ashley Barnette, Diane Colin, Evelyn Hall, Jenny O'Meara and Erin Simons.
