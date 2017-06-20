Blood drives scheduled for Wayne area

A blood drive will be held today from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beautancus Community Building on Beautancus Road near Mount Olive. On Wednesday, there will be a blood drive at United in Christ Chuch at 1314 Patetown Road from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. A blood drive will be held Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Town Depot in Mount Olive.

