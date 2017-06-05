Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
There are 1 comment on the The Sampson Independent story from Tuesday May 9, titled Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award. In it, The Sampson Independent reports that:
Kaylee Aneja Wells of Mount Olive received the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Academic Excellence at the University of Mount Olive's Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 6. The $3,000 cash award is given to the baccalaureate graduate who best exemplifies serious academic pursuit and love and breadth of learning. The award requires a minimum 3.7 cumulative grade point average and exhibited leadership in extracurricular activities.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
|
United States
|
#1 Tuesday May 16
WELLS. WELL?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macy Carroll Lockleair
|May 21
|SMH
|1
|UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees -
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Peanut Growers Association establishes scholars...
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|University of Mount Olive professor honored for...
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|May 16
|Joyce
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Mount Olive board awards sewer bid
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC