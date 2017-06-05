Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award

Kaylee Aneja Wells of Mount Olive received the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Academic Excellence at the University of Mount Olive's Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 6. The $3,000 cash award is given to the baccalaureate graduate who best exemplifies serious academic pursuit and love and breadth of learning. The award requires a minimum 3.7 cumulative grade point average and exhibited leadership in extracurricular activities.

Joyce

United States

#1 Tuesday May 16
WELLS. WELL?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

