Wayne County students honored with University of Mount Olive awards
Several Wayne County students were recognized for their achievements at the University of Mount Olive Annual Awards Ceremony. Among those receiving awards were: * Samantha Futrelle of Mount Olive received the Business Management Student of the Year Award.
