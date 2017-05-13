University of Mount Olive professor h...

University of Mount Olive professor honored for teaching

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Associate Professor of Education Dr. Harold Griffin is the recipient of the 2017 distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive. The award is given in appreciation to a full time faculty member who exemplifies devotion above and beyond the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) 17 hr Joyce 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Fri Cheated 14
News Mount Olive board awards sewer bid Mar '17 Joyce 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar '17 Joyce 1
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Mar '17 Joyce 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb '17 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 5
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC