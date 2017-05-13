University of Mount Olive professor honored for teaching
Associate Professor of Education Dr. Harold Griffin is the recipient of the 2017 distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Mount Olive. The award is given in appreciation to a full time faculty member who exemplifies devotion above and beyond the classroom.
