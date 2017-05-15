UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of 10 Collegiate FFA degrees given to individuals who have provided life-changing experiences for students and members of the University of Mount Olive Collegiate FFA program. The awards were presented to, from left:UMO President Dr. Philip P. Kerstetter; UMO friends and donors Linda and Donnie Lassiter; Case IH Dealer Stuart Jennings with B&S Enterprises; Rouse Ivey with Ivey Farms; and Jason Davis, North Carolina FFA coordinator.

