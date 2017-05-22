UMO graduate Alexis McNeil leaves no ...

UMO graduate Alexis McNeil leaves no stone unturned

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Sampson Independent

Alexis McNeil of Bowie Maryland will graduate from the University of Mount Olive on May 6. Throughout her four years attending the institution, the psychology major immersed herself in every possible opportunity at the institution, and made many wonderful memories along the way. McNeil has been a star track athlete, currently holding the university records in the 60m dash , 100m dash and 200m dash .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macy Carroll Lockleair Sun SMH 1
News UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees - May 16 Joyce 1
News Peanut Growers Association establishes scholars... May 16 Joyce 1
News Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award May 16 Joyce 1
News University of Mount Olive professor honored for... May 16 Joyce 1
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) May 16 Joyce 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC