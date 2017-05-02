Peanut Growers Association establishes scholarship at University of Mount Olive
The North Carolina Peanut Growers Association has established an annual scholarship for University of Mount Olive students in the amount of $1,000. "We are so appreciative of the N.C. Peanut Growers Association board of directors for their decision to establish a scholarship at UMO," said Dr. Philip P. Kerstetter, president of the university.
