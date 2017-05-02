Mount Olive board member resigns
District 3 town Commissioner Tom Preston Monday night said that he will resign effective May 31 to move to Wilmington where his business, Preston Management Inc. Roofing and Insulation, is headquartered Also on Monday, the board took the wraps off its proposed $3.95 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2017-18. "I want to thank all of the people who voted for me and had confidence in me," he said.
