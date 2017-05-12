Deputy assaulted
An employee of the Bojangle's on U.S. 117 in Mar-Mac who was fired Thursday evening and then refused to leave the restaurant's property assaulted and injured a Wayne County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was trying to arrest him. Cornelius Antonio Glaspie, 26, of Mount Olive, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting physical injury and injuring personal property.
