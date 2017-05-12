Deputy assaulted

Deputy assaulted

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

An employee of the Bojangle's on U.S. 117 in Mar-Mac who was fired Thursday evening and then refused to leave the restaurant's property assaulted and injured a Wayne County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was trying to arrest him. Cornelius Antonio Glaspie, 26, of Mount Olive, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting physical injury and injuring personal property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) May 7 Man Of Mayhem 8
News Mount Olive board awards sewer bid Mar '17 Joyce 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar '17 Joyce 1
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Mar '17 Joyce 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb '17 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC