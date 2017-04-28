Woman charged for cocaine, marijuana

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mount Olive woman Wednesday after finding cocaine and marijuana in her car during a check point stop, according to a sheriff's office press release. According to the release, officers with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team and DWI task force stopped Shicketa Wright, 35, of 316 Hidden Valley Drive at the intersection of William Street and Industry Court Wednesday.

