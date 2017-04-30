University of Mount Olive FFA gives honorary degrees
The University of Mount Olive Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a banquet and awards ceremony. During the event, agriculture education and agribusiness students shared information on curriculum advancement, instructional development, internships, student organizations, and community service projects.
