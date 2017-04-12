UMO students attend Phi Beta Lambda leadership conference
Three University of Mount Olive students recently attended the 75th Annual North Carolina Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference in Charlotte. The students were accompanied by Sonya O'Brien and Dr. Norman Crumpacker, UMO-PBL Chapter co-advisers and members of the NCPBL Professional Division-Foundation.
