Sidebar: County Meals on Wheels serves 118,846
There are actually two components to the program -- home delivery and congregate nutrition program sites where senior citizens can go to the Peggy Seegars Center or the nutrition site in Mount Olive. The program served 118,846 meals during fiscal year 2015-16 through both sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|Mar 22
|JUST WONDERING
|4
|Mount Olive board awards sewer bid
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC