Police seek information in attempted robbery

On Monday, March 27, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the Speedway Convenient Store, 1501 U.S. 70 West, in reference to a robbery and shots fired call. Once officers arrived on-scene, they made contact with the victim, who stated he was meeting a person to possibly buy some shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.