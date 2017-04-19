Pickle eating contest set for festival

The 31 annual North Carolina Pickle Festival will offer you chance to answer that questions at its first-ever pickle-eating contest on Saturday, April 29. The contest is set for noon at the News-Argus Corner, located at the intersection of Center and East James streets in downtown Mount Olive. "We've had requests for a pickle-eating contest over the years, but we have never really pursued it before," said Julie Beck, festival co-chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.