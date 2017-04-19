Pickle eating contest set for festival

Pickle eating contest set for festival

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The 31 annual North Carolina Pickle Festival will offer you chance to answer that questions at its first-ever pickle-eating contest on Saturday, April 29. The contest is set for noon at the News-Argus Corner, located at the intersection of Center and East James streets in downtown Mount Olive. "We've had requests for a pickle-eating contest over the years, but we have never really pursued it before," said Julie Beck, festival co-chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) Mar 22 JUST WONDERING 4
News Mount Olive board awards sewer bid Mar 22 Joyce 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar 22 Joyce 1
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Mar 22 Joyce 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb '17 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC