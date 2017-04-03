N.C. Pickle Festival changes up Friday night

The 2017 North Carolina Pickle Festival committee has announced an all-new Friday night, April 28, and an all-new location: downtown Mount Olive. The Friday night before the N.C. Pickle Festival's main day on Saturday has traditionally featured an outdoor concert at the Mount Olive Municipal Airport, and pay-one-price carnival rides downtown from 5-9 p.m. This year, a free outdoor concert by Dakota Blue is planned for downtown at Ribeyes Steakhouse, located at 112 N. Center Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.