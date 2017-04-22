Man charged with larceny after selling stolen items to pawn shop
A man allegedly stole items from a Mount Olive couple's home one week ago and sold the items to a local pawn shop and a jewelry store. According to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office press release, Joseph Michael Phillips, 26, of 6551 Roanoke Road in Newton Grove, stole jewelry, tools and electronics Saturday, April 15, from the couple's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|JUST WONDERING
|4
|Mount Olive board awards sewer bid
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC