Man charged with larceny after selling stolen items to pawn shop

A man allegedly stole items from a Mount Olive couple's home one week ago and sold the items to a local pawn shop and a jewelry store. According to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office press release, Joseph Michael Phillips, 26, of 6551 Roanoke Road in Newton Grove, stole jewelry, tools and electronics Saturday, April 15, from the couple's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.