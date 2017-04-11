Local legislator focuses on agriculture, farmers
State Rep. Jimmy Dixon answers questions about agriculture Monday afternoon following his comments at a meeting at the John Locke Foundation in downtown Raleigh. Dixon said farmers are over-regulated and unfairly targeted by the "liberal media" and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|JUST WONDERING
|4
|Mount Olive board awards sewer bid
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC