Jeanes honored at University of Mount Olive
During the University of Mount Olive Alumni Weekend Dr. Opey Jeanes of Mount Olive was named an Honorary Alumnus of the University. To be eligible for designation an individual must be instrumental in the advancement of the University of Mount Olive or the community, render outstanding service by going beyond the call of duty and be distinguished through personal or professional accomplishments.
