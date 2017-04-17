Dog survives house fire in Mount Olive
Home owner Joshua Chrisman carries his dog Scruffy away from 111 S. Church St. after firefighters were unsuccessful in their rescue attempts. Chrisman was allowed to enter the house to retrieve the dog from a hiding space under a bed.
