Dog survives house fire in Mount Olive

Dog survives house fire in Mount Olive

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Home owner Joshua Chrisman carries his dog Scruffy away from 111 S. Church St. after firefighters were unsuccessful in their rescue attempts. Chrisman was allowed to enter the house to retrieve the dog from a hiding space under a bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) Mar '17 JUST WONDERING 4
News Mount Olive board awards sewer bid Mar '17 Joyce 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar '17 Joyce 1
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Mar '17 Joyce 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb '17 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Duplin County was issued at April 24 at 3:12PM EDT

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC