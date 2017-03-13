UMO plans 2017 Literary Festival

UMO plans 2017 Literary Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Sampson Independent

The University of Mount Olive 16th Annual Literary Festival and Poetry Slam will be held on March 22 and 23 respectively. Robin Green and Georgann Eubanks will be the featured guest authors for the Literary Festival planned for 7 p.m. in Southern Bank Auditorium in Raper Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan '17 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC