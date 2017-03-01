U-Play packs up, takes jobs with it

A company that had promised 88 new jobs and a $20 million investment over a five-year period has instead decided not to come to Wayne County. What drove that reversal is somewhat of a matter of speculation -- officials with the China-Japan joint venture U-Play Corp. are not returning phone calls from the Wayne County Development Alliance.

