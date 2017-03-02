Sheriff's Office: Pine straw not enou...

Sheriff's Office: Pine straw not enough to throw off K-9

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy arrested a man on drug charges after he ran away from a traffic stop and ditched marijuana on the ground during the foot chase, a sheriff's report said. According to the report, a deputy ran the tags on a car driven by Marcus Flow, 30, Streets of Mount Olive, and found the plates were expired and the car had an inspection violation.

