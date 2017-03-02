Sheriff's Office: Pine straw not enough to throw off K-9
A Wayne County sheriff's deputy arrested a man on drug charges after he ran away from a traffic stop and ditched marijuana on the ground during the foot chase, a sheriff's report said. According to the report, a deputy ran the tags on a car driven by Marcus Flow, 30, Streets of Mount Olive, and found the plates were expired and the car had an inspection violation.
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
