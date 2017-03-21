School board, county commissioners will hold joint session
The Wayne County Board of Education will discuss numerous policies at its work session today, followed by a joint session with the Wayne County Board of Commissioners in which Wayne County Public Schools staff will update the commissioners on district programs. The work session will begin at 9 a.m. in the WCPS central office executive board room, and will include presentations on grant applications, grading scale changes and a beginning teacher support program.
