North Carolina Pickle Festival needs a few good people
Festival organizers need volunteers to help with the festival's set up on Friday, April 28, with Friday night events, and with the festival's operation throughout the day on Saturday, April 29. "We need a mix of high school and college students, as well as adults," said Martha Walker, the festival's volunteer chairman. "It takes many hands to pull off a successful festival."
