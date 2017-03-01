Nat'l Pork Producers Council, CME Gro...

Nat'l Pork Producers Council, CME Group Award 10 College Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

NAT'L PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL, CME GROUP AWARD 10 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS Mar. 6, 2017 Source: National Pork Producers Council news release NPPC Thursday at its annual business meeting - the National Pork Industry Forum - awarded scholarships to 10 college students who intend to pursue careers in the pork industry. The 2017 Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship is sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation and managed and administered by NPPC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb 11 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan '17 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC