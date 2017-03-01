NAT'L PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL, CME GROUP AWARD 10 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS Mar. 6, 2017 Source: National Pork Producers Council news release NPPC Thursday at its annual business meeting - the National Pork Industry Forum - awarded scholarships to 10 college students who intend to pursue careers in the pork industry. The 2017 Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship is sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation and managed and administered by NPPC.

