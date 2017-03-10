Mount Olive board awards sewer bid

Mount Olive board awards sewer bid

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Mount Olive Town Board awarded a $942,204.86 bid to Step Construction Co. of LaGrange for a $1.2 million water/sewer project this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
old friends (Nov '12) Feb 11 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan '17 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC