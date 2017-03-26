Mobile medical unit rolls out to help people
Carlos Trevino walked inside the new Bridge to Hope mobile medical clinic Saturday with high blood pressure and an injured arm. What could have been a routine health check, at Fairview Park, resulted in Trevino being connected to a local medical clinic where he can receive consistent medical treatment.
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|Mar 22
|JUST WONDERING
|4
|Mount Olive board awards sewer bid
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
