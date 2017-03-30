Manhunt suspect identified; not same ...

Manhunt suspect identified; not same man reported missing in Raleigh

Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A man on the run from law enforcement since Monday after police say he fired a shot at another person during an attempted armed robbery has been identified, according to a press release. Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, of 302 Bennett's Bridge Road, Mount Olive, is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery, discharging a weapon in an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

