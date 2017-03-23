Loeser to speak at annual Braswell Lecture
The University of Mount Olive will host its annual Braswell Lecture on Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Southern Bank Auditorium. Lynne Loeser, M.Ed., the statewide consultant for Specific Learning Disabilities and ADHD at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, will be the guest speaker.
