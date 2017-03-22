Lobster and shrimp fest tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Lobster and Shrimp Fest, the signature event for the Partnership for Children of Wayne County and planned for May 5. "These include fellowships for child care teachers who are continuing their education at Wayne Community College or the University of Mount Olive, training for child care providers and parents, as well as events for preschool children during the year," he said. The Partnership's mission is to provide or connect families with early care and education, health and family support services, targeting the youngest segment of the population.

