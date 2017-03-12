Dems seek to raise minimum wage
Sen. Louis Pate, R-Dist. 7, of Mount Olive, has reservations about raising the minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC