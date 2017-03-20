20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eastern NC, locals
Trucks lined up here are from a variety of food pantry operations across Eastern North Carolina who participated in last week's distribution of 40,000 pounds of white potatoes to stocks distribution shelves.
