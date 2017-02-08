Teaching more than strokes on a canvas

Teaching more than strokes on a canvas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Josiah King paints a door on a canvas, which resembles the door in his studio at the Arts Council of Wayne County. King became the assistant gallery director at the Arts Council four months ago, and he gives his 10th-grade art teacher, Christy Sullivan, the credit for his success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friends (Nov '12) Feb 11 Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan 29 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan '17 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC