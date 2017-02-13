Senate considers career licensure

Sen. Louis Pate, District 4-R, of Mount Olive, is a primary sponsor to Senate Bill 8, which allows for a temporary practice permit to be issued to military spouses and servicemen. "There are some professional people that hold licensure who may be part of a military family and coming into Seymour Johnson Air Force Base or other military bases, if they have been licensed in other states there should not be a long program in which they have to wait and take all the steps that are necessary," Pate said.

