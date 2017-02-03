Renowned vocalist and pianist to perform at UMO

The University of Mount Olive will hold a concert featuring Florida-based music director Tony Canty and composer and pianist Thomas Royal on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, located, 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The concert is a part of the UMO Concert Series, which provides students and local residents the opportunity to enjoy the finest performers of various musical genres at no cost.

