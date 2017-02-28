Raecher and Ferrell chosen for high S...

Raecher and Ferrell chosen for high Sudan Temple rank

George Raecher of Goldsboro was re-elected to a fourth term as the recorder for Sudan Shriners, and Tom Ferrell of Mount Olive was appointed captain of the guard Jan. 28 at the annual business meeting and election of Sudan Temple officers. Recorder is the title given to the noble who serves as the operations officer for the Sudan Temple.

