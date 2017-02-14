Nursing scholarship created
Wayne UNC Health Care and the University of Mount Olive have entered a strategic partnership that will help qualifying RNs earn their bachelor of science in nursing degree at a discounted rate. The money will be used to supplement the educational costs of Wayne UNC employees seeking BSN degrees through the University of Mount Olive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mount Olive Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC