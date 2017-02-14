Nursing scholarship created

Nursing scholarship created

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Wayne UNC Health Care and the University of Mount Olive have entered a strategic partnership that will help qualifying RNs earn their bachelor of science in nursing degree at a discounted rate. The money will be used to supplement the educational costs of Wayne UNC employees seeking BSN degrees through the University of Mount Olive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Olive Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friends (Nov '12) Sat Anonymous 5
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
News MO adds two more surveillance cameras Jan 29 Joyce 1
Nasty Water (Aug '07) Jan 16 Concerned 3
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
News Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08) Oct '16 Murray 8
Four Oaks Police (Sep '08) Sep '16 Mf20money 21
See all Mount Olive Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Olive Forum Now

Mount Olive Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Olive Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
 

Mount Olive, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC