Mount Olive town board race grows crowded early on
Four candidates have announced their intentions to run for the town board even though filing does not begin until July. Barbara R. Kornegay is a candidate for the at-large seat board currently held by Jerry Harper, and Vicky Darden said she will file for the District 1 seat now held by Kenny Talton, who has announced he will not seek re-election.
Mount Olive Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friends (Nov '12)
|Feb 11
|Anonymous
|5
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|MO adds two more surveillance cameras
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|1
|Nasty Water (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|3
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Johnston Sheriff's Department Seize Stolen Good... (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Murray
|8
|Four Oaks Police (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Mf20money
|21
