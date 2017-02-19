Mount Olive town board race grows cro...

Mount Olive town board race grows crowded early on

37 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Four candidates have announced their intentions to run for the town board even though filing does not begin until July. Barbara R. Kornegay is a candidate for the at-large seat board currently held by Jerry Harper, and Vicky Darden said she will file for the District 1 seat now held by Kenny Talton, who has announced he will not seek re-election.

