Mount Olive man facing drug charges

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A man is charged with trafficking opium after an arrest Saturday night during which police found several opiod-based pills and methamphetamines, according to a Mount Olive police report. Michael Jonathan Schilling, 27, at 1581 N.C. 55 W., was in possession of 36 oxycodone pills, 25 hydrocodone pills and .04 grams of crystal rock methamphetamine, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

