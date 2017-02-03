Mount Olive chamber, Jaycees honor contributions
The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees presented awards Thursday night during their 11th annual joint banquet and awards ceremony. The Mount Olive Police Department received the Moses E. King Contributions to the Community Award.
