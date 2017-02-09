'Let's Feed the Kitty' slated for Feb...

'Let's Feed the Kitty' slated for Feb. 11

Tony and Lori Martin are asking for the public's help on Saturday, Feb. 11, to "Let's Feed the Kitty." The Martins are participating in this year's King and Queen Gala as part of the Kitty Askins Hospice Center's annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Walnut Creek Country Club.

